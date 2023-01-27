Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a growth of 108.1% from the December 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 487.0 days.

STGYF stock remained flat at C$3.18 during trading on Friday. Stingray Group has a 1 year low of C$3.18 and a 1 year high of C$5.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.94.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stingray Group from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Stingray Group Inc operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service that gives listeners free access to curated music channels on television (TV), web, and mobile; Stingray Naturescape, a channel in 4K resolution; Stingray Now 4K, a curated 4K TV channel; and Stingray Festival 4K, a television channel that broadcasts exclusively in native 4K and Dolby Digital audio.

