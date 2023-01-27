Steem One Day Volume Reaches $28.30 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000877 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $85.88 million and $28.30 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,016.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000373 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.53 or 0.00380281 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016670 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.49 or 0.00758118 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00094280 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.98 or 0.00586429 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001111 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00190719 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 425,489,450 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
