Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.34

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.34 and traded as low as $1.28. Steel Connect shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 12,163 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Steel Connect from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Steel Connect alerts:

Steel Connect Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $78.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Connect

Steel Connect ( NASDAQ:STCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.05 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Steel Connect in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Connect in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in Steel Connect in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Connect in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Steel Connect by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 73,671 shares in the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Connect

(Get Rating)

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end global supply chain solutions and e-commerce services. Its product aims to improve their clients’ global supply chain, speed to market, product customization, flexibility, cost, quality and service. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.