Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Reduced by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,693 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 13,712 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $108.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $108.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.03.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.69.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.