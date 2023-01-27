Square Token Price Reaches $18.57 on Exchanges (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 27th. Square Token has a market cap of $38.42 million and $275,945.17 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $18.57 or 0.00081056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Square Token has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 88.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.56 or 0.00399390 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,427.01 or 0.28034216 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.78 or 0.00592264 BTC.

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 18.71259376 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $350,549.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

