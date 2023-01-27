Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.11.

A number of analysts have commented on SPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Sprout Social Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ SPT opened at $64.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.43 and a beta of 0.88. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $85.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.99 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 33.90%. Research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $281,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 293,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,721,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $281,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 293,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,721,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $1,031,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,299.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,330. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,063,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after acquiring an additional 519,059 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 371.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,629,000 after acquiring an additional 401,901 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth $21,273,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,388,000 after acquiring an additional 363,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,229,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,374,000 after purchasing an additional 351,372 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

