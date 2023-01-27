Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS) Short Interest Update

Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the December 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Springwater Special Situations

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations by 2,707.8% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 24,370 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Springwater Special Situations Stock Performance

SWSS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.22. 20,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,139. Springwater Special Situations has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01.

About Springwater Special Situations

Springwater Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

