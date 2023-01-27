Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Spok in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Spok from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SPOK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.38. 66,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,898. The company has a market capitalization of $165.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.30. Spok has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spok

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.74 million during the quarter. Spok had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 14.02%.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly purchased 5,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 6,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $48,482.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 165,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,875.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly acquired 5,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spok by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Spok by 21.7% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 521,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 92,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spok by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 451.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 207,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 170,100 shares during the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spok Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.