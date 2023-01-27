Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

SPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Spirit AeroSystems to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.09.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Shares of SPR opened at $33.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.42. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 89.53% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. Research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 184.2% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.