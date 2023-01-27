Spire Wealth Management Sells 14,118 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,118 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.07% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $551,000. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 88,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 22,214 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 321.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 40,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 91,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PZA opened at $23.96 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $23.13.

