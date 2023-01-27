Spire Wealth Management Has $3.41 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

VUG opened at $233.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.71. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $296.51.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

