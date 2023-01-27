Spire Wealth Management Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 87,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,782,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $150.52 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $161.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.45.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

