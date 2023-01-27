Spire Wealth Management Has $2.14 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,488 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,827,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,500,000 after buying an additional 1,442,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,506,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,130,000 after purchasing an additional 723,619 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,011,000 after acquiring an additional 722,390 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 119.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,256,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,946,000 after acquiring an additional 684,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 919,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,979,000 after acquiring an additional 413,241 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $92.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.