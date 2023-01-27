Spire Wealth Management Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,124 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.39.

PXD opened at $237.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.79 and its 200 day moving average is $236.35. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $200.09 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 30.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

