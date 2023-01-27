Spire Wealth Management Cuts Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,542 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 107,900.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.02.

