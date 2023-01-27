Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Short Interest Up 54.1% in January

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the December 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Spearmint Resources Stock Up 8.3 %
OTCMKTS:SPMTF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.03. 27,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,278. Spearmint Resources has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.
About Spearmint Resources
