SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 84,087 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 68,788 shares.The stock last traded at $196.55 and had previously closed at $197.65.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XSD. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $887,000. Sharper & Granite LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $729,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

