SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,151,000 after purchasing an additional 310,237 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,553,000 after acquiring an additional 166,786 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,130,000 after acquiring an additional 43,620 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 466,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,652,000 after acquiring an additional 41,326 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $13,715,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $475.83 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $506.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $456.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.39.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

