SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.73. The company had a trading volume of 946,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,595. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $54.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

