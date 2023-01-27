SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) is Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.3% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $19,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 78.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 378,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after acquiring an additional 166,034 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 110.8% in the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 231,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,941 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 28,085 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 116,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SPEM traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,281. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $42.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.42.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.