SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,541 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $73,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,197. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.13.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

