SouthState Corp Sells 279 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

SouthState Corp cut its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.4% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.3% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,158. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.36. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,954.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,214,595.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,954.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

