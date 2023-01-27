SouthState Corp Sells 1,817 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SouthState Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $362,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 21,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,013. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $165.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.81.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

