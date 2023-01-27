SouthState Corp Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SouthState Corp cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after acquiring an additional 110,490 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $392,204,000 after purchasing an additional 45,261 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,290,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,085,000 after buying an additional 28,794 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,045,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,452,000 after buying an additional 32,471 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $208.53. 61,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.93.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.