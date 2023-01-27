SouthState Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

SouthState Corp decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,797 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.3% of SouthState Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SouthState Corp owned about 0.11% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $33,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SHY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.70. The company had a trading volume of 149,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,851,307. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.67.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.181 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

