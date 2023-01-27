SouthState Corp Decreases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SouthState Corp decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.1% of SouthState Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.45. 405,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,102,774. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.98. The firm has a market cap of $331.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

