SouthState Corp Cuts Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

SouthState Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 503,136 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 54,538 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $7,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 355.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 760.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOLD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.99.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.50. 1,589,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,153,338. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

