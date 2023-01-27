SouthState Corp Buys 25,519 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,519 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 36,712 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Members Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,546 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,375,758 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $84,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Trading Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,541,006. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $90.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

