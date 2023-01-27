SouthState Corp Acquires 1,355 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,698 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $238.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.00. 107,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,997. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.88. The company has a market capitalization of $124.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Stories

