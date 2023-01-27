Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) is Moneda USA Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Moneda USA Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Southern Copper accounts for 1.1% of Moneda USA Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Moneda USA Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after buying an additional 94,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SCCO traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,062. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.19.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 32.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCCO. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

