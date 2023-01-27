South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Shares Gap Up to $27.69

Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.69, but opened at $29.20. South Plains Financial shares last traded at $29.93, with a volume of 9,012 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on South Plains Financial to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

South Plains Financial Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a market cap of $502.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.08.

South Plains Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.50%.

In related news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $131,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,643,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,086,159.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other South Plains Financial news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $131,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,643,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,086,159.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 4,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $144,696.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,654,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,912,767.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,018. 25.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Plains Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPFI. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 1,525.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 16.1% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 78.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services through its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Community Banking and Insurance business segments.

Featured Articles

