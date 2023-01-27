Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SOHOO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,290. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $16.31 and a 12-month high of $25.24.

Sotherly Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

