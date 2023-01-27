Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $6.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SHC. Citigroup cut shares of Sotera Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Sotera Health from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded Sotera Health from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health Stock Performance

Shares of SHC stock opened at $16.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.09. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.66 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,429,000 after acquiring an additional 439,762 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Sotera Health by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,109,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sotera Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,562,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 44,230 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 3,594.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,378,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,526 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter worth about $7,422,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sotera Health

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.