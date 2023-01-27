Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.04

Shares of Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and traded as high as $22.56. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $22.53, with a volume of 110,474 shares.
Sonic Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.64.
Sonic Healthcare Company Profile
Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.
