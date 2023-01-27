Songbird (SGB) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $105.21 Million

Songbird (SGB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Songbird has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Songbird token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Songbird has a market capitalization of $105.21 million and $946,728.52 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Songbird alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.00405272 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,545.81 or 0.28441569 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.63 or 0.00589312 BTC.

Songbird Profile

Songbird launched on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Songbird Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Songbird should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Songbird using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Songbird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Songbird and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.