Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.57

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and traded as high as $11.00. Solera National Bancorp shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 690 shares trading hands.

Solera National Bancorp Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40. The company has a market cap of $44.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.53 million for the quarter.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile

Solera National Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Through its subsidiary, it offers financial products and services for small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, foundations, and non-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

