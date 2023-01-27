Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SMFKY. UBS Group cut Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,440 ($42.59) to GBX 3,430 ($42.47) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Smurfit Kappa Group from €59.00 ($64.13) to €52.00 ($56.52) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Kappa Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,007.50.

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

