Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Gap Down to $31.79

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.79, but opened at $28.05. Sleep Number shares last traded at $29.79, with a volume of 148,057 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The stock has a market cap of $661.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.78.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $540.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.98 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 68.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 74.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 59.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 63.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 153.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

