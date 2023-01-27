Skillcast Group plc (LON:SKL) Insider Purchases £10,169.46 in Stock

Skillcast Group plc (LON:SKL – Get Rating) insider Richard Steele acquired 56,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £10,169.46 ($12,590.64).

Shares of SKL traded up GBX 0.48 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 17.98 ($0.22). 162,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,538. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.15. Skillcast Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 17 ($0.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 35.50 ($0.44). The stock has a market cap of £16.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Skillcast Group plc provides staff compliance training services in the United Kingdom, Malta, and internationally. It offers compliance courses and bespoke e-learning solutions; Learning Management System, a fully managed software-as-a-service that enables companies to build and deliver digital training content; Policy Hub, an online tool that provides corporate policy management solution; Training 360, a solution for recording in-person training, mentoring, and consultations; event management solutions; SMCR 360, a technology-based software solution; data integration solutions; and Regtech tools to manage compliance needs.

