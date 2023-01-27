Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Upgraded at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $65.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $48.00.

SKX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NYSE SKX opened at $47.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.19). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,679.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,967 shares of company stock worth $876,358. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth $37,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

