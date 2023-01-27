Sisecam Resources (SIRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st.

Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter. Sisecam Resources had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 8.33%.

Sisecam Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIRE opened at $23.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $473.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.09. Sisecam Resources has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $24.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sisecam Resources

About Sisecam Resources

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sisecam Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sisecam Resources LP ( NYSE:SIRE Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Sisecam Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sisecam Resources LP engages in the production and sale of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

