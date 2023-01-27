Sisecam Resources (SIRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st.
Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter. Sisecam Resources had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 8.33%.
Sisecam Resources Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SIRE opened at $23.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $473.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.09. Sisecam Resources has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $24.14.
Sisecam Resources LP engages in the production and sale of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
