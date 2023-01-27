SingularityNET (AGIX) Market Cap Reaches $204.78 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $204.78 million and approximately $33.66 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000745 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00048755 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030217 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000212 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017989 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00215510 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002851 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,917.90 or 1.00008022 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,249,584,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,121,857 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,249,584,776.9646044 with 1,199,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.16998693 USD and is down -5.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $27,225,425.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.