SingularityNET (AGIX) Achieves Market Cap of $202.60 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $202.60 million and approximately $27.75 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00050068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030335 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000238 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00018006 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00216384 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002861 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,819.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,249,584,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,249,584,776.9646044 with 1,199,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.18436433 USD and is up 6.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $40,923,039.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.