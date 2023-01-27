Simplex Trading LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,322 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,665,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 186.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,069,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,300 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,943,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,396 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,656,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,138,000 after buying an additional 527,156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $91.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $103.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.89.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

