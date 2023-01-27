Simplex Trading LLC Makes New $5.77 Million Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2023

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 201,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Zillow Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 53.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Zillow Group stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $65.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Z has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,029.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $132,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,029.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,339 shares of company stock worth $2,537,000. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.