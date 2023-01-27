Simplex Trading LLC Makes New $5.77 Million Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 201,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Zillow Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 53.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $65.88.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%.

Z has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,029.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $132,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,029.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,339 shares of company stock worth $2,537,000. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

