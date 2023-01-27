Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 3,106 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,104. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average of $49.54. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $53.78.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.