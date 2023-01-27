Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 19,205 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,205 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.49. 462,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,192. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.45.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

