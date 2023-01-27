Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 732,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,491,000 after buying an additional 19,130 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 53,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 50,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.39. 791,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,871. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.95.

