Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $349,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,093,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.13. 64,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,386. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.56.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

