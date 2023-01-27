Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 489 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,606 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,543,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,383 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,991,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,398,000 after acquiring an additional 760,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 480.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 663,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,428,000 after acquiring an additional 549,509 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.2 %

MS traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,207,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,328,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.00. The company has a market cap of $162.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,010 shares of company stock valued at $29,085,716. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

